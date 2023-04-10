Dwayne Haskins drugged, blackmailed and robbed before death: lawsuit

Dwayne Haskins was drugged, blackmailed and robbed before the NFL quarterback was struck and killed by a dump truck on a South Florida highway one year ago Sunday, according to a lawsuit filed on behalf of Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya, and his parents.

The lawsuit alleges that four of the defendants drugged Haskins “to blackmail and rob him causing him and/or contributing to cause him severe injury and death,” though the suit does not include details about the allegations.

The lawsuit also alleges that Oriel Patino, the driver of the dump truck, was “driving carelessly,” exceeded the speed limit and “failed to maintain” the brakes and tires on his truck.

The lawsuit does not claim that Patino, who declined comment to The Washington Post, was involved in drugging, blackmailing, or robbing Haskins.

Haskins, the 2019 first-round pick of the now-Commanders who played for the Steelers in 2021, died of blunt force trauma on April 9, 2022, after he was struck while walking across I-595 West near Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood airport.

He was 24.

Medical examiner reports said two blood alcohol content samples from Haskins showed a .20 and a .24, triple the Florida legal limit of .08.





Former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck last year. Getty Images





Dwayne Haskins was selected No. 15 overall by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft. Getty Images





Dwayne Haskins was on the Steelers during the 2021 season. Getty Images

Haskins also tested positive for ketamine and norketamine, which are drugs that could be used either recreationally or medically.

A member of the Steelers told police that Haskins went to dinner with his cousin after training with teammates and later went to a club.

“They drank heavily and at some point, they got into a fight, separating,” the ME report said.

“As to what occurred in the hours before Dwayne was killed, many questions remain unanswered,” Rick Ellsley of The Ellsley Law Firm, who filed the suit, said in a statement. “It is believed that Dwayne was targeted and drugged as part of a blackmail and robbery conspiracy. In fact, his highly-expensive watch was stolen from him shortly before his death.”

In a 911 call released last April, Haskins’ wife said Haskins’ car had run out of gas.





A fan reacts during a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Getty Images





Flowers, lit candles and messages are left outside the gate of Ohio Stadium during a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins on April 12, 2022. Getty Images





A fan attends a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Getty Images





Former quarterback Cardale Jones of the Ohio State Buckeyes speaks to fans and students during a candlelight vigil in memory of Dwayne Haskins at Ohio Stadium on April 12, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. Getty Images

A “female companion” who was in Haskins’ car on the side of the highway also told Florida Highway Patrol that Haskins was looking for gas, according to a medical examiner’s report.

The lawsuit claims Patino “failed to avoid hitting the Plaintiff who was visible and avoidable had the Defendant operated his dump truck with reasonable care.”

“Many questions remain as to why the truck driver did not avoid hitting Dwayne given the highly visible activity in the area before the impact and the fact that the other drivers did not hit Dwayne,” Ellsley said. “The truck driver’s cell phone records have not yet been disclosed. The report also notes that the driver refused to provide a blood sample to the police at the scene and still has not provided the alcohol test results.”

Haskins starred at Ohio State before he was taken No. 15 overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started 13 games for Washington over two seasons before joining the Steelers.