Dwayne Haskins ‘drank heavily’ before death in car accident

Dwayne Haskins “drank heavily” before being struck to death on a South Florida highway, medical examiner reports that were released on Monday concluded.

The Miami Herald reports that two samples collected for a toxicology report revealed a .20 and .24 blood-alcohol level for the 24-year-old NFL quarterback. The legal BAC limit to drive is .08.

A 911 report from Haskins’ wife, Kalabrya Haskins, on the morning of the quarterback’s death indicated that he was walking on the highway because he ran out of gas.

Dwayne Haskins died after being struck by a dump truck on April 9. He had reportedly been attempting to wave down cars from the shoulder before he was hit.

The medical examiner report stated that an unnamed “female companion” who was in Haskins’ car on the side of I-595 in Broward County told police Haskins was looking for gas. It is unclear what her relationship with Haskins was, according to the report.

A member of the Pittsburgh Steelers organization told police that Haskins had been training in South Florida with teammates, and after training went to dinner with his cousin, Joey, later going to a club that was “possibly” in Miami.

Dwayne Haskins had been drinking “heavily” prior to his death on a Florida highway in April, medical examiners reports concluded. Getty Images

Per the report: “They drank heavily and at some point, they got into a fight, separating.”

Haskins also tested positive for ketamine and norktamine, which are drugs that could be used either recreationally or medically. There was not an explanation provided for why the drugs were in his system.

Haskins starred at Ohio State, and was selected 15th overall by the Washington Commanders in the 2019 NFL Draft. He started 13 games for the team in two seasons, and joined the Steelers last year in a reserve role.