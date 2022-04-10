Dwayne Haskins, dead Steelers quarterback, honored in Penguins tribute

The Pittsburgh Penguins paid tribute to late Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins on Saturday afternoon.

Ahead of their matinee game against the Washington Capitals, the Penguins held a moment of silence in remembrance of Haskins, who was tragically killed earlier in the day.

An image of Haskins in his Steelers jersey was displayed on the screen above center ice, reading “Dwyane Haskins 1997-2022,” as the lights dimmed throughout PPG Paints Arena.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with the Haskins family, Dwayne’s teammates, and all of Steelers Nation,” the Penguins’ official Twitter account posted during the pre-game tribute.

Haskins was struck and killed by a dump truck early Saturday morning when he attempted to cross Florida’s Interstate 595, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The 24-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene.

Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins was killed in South Florida early Saturday. AP

The Capitals expressed their condolences in response to the Penguins’ post.

Haskins, who attended high school in Maryland, spent the first two years of his professional football career in Washington.

The former Ohio State standout later joined the Steelers in free agency. He signed a deal to remain with Pittsburgh in March and had been training with Steelers teammates before the fatal accident.