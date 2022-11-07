Dusty Baker's wife thrilled over Astros' World Series win

Dusty Baker’s wife Melissa couldn’t contain herself after her husband won his first World Series as a manager.

In an interview with FOX 26’s Mark Berman, Melissa said her husband’s job “almost killed him” after the Astros bested the Phillies 4-1 during Game 6 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park on Saturday.

“He’s had a stroke, he’s had prostate cancer,” Melissa said. “He’s totally put his all into this game.”

Dusty Baker captured his first World Series as a manager on Saturday.
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Baker, who won a World Series during his playing days with the Dodgers in 1981, has looked to achieve the same feat since becoming a manager in 1993. And after two failed attempts, in 2002 with the Giants and 2021 with Houston, Baker reached what he’s been chasing as a manager for nearly 30 years.

“All he wants to do is win,” Melissa said. “I don’t think it’s even going to sink in until we get home.”