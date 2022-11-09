Dusty Baker likely to be back with Astros, James Click in limbo

Dusty Baker received a one-year offer to manage the Astros in 2023, and his return is said to be likely. Baker, 73, seems to be OK going one year at a time.

Astros GM James Click also is believed to have received a one-year extension offer on a contract that expired Oct. 31, which obviously isn’t much of a reward for a young GM after winning the World Series. Click told reporters in Las Vegas he’s “in discussions” about a new deal, though it isn’t known whether Astros owner Jim Crane is willing to alter the one-year offer, which is stunningly light following two straight World Series appearances. Click didn’t reveal any upset about a situation that is said to be upsetting, it’s unknown whether he will accept a one-year deal from Houston.

Dusty Baker is said to be OK moving forward on one-year deals. MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Astros have called a press conference for Wednesday, and uncomfortably Click was unaware about this until told by reporters at the GM Meetings — though he handled the whole interview session with grace and even humor. The short extension offer for the GM hasn’t been explained, but sources suggest they believe Crane credits Baker more for the title, appreciates his old-school baseball calls and doesn’t want to emphasize analytics even more.

It’s interesting to wonder whether Crane might prefer to bring back former Astros executive David Stearns, who has moved to a consultant role with the Brewers after declining an offered extension to remain as Brewers baseball president. Stearns is said by sources to be mostly sidelined, who also suggest he has received no approval to interview elsewhere and would presumably need to wait a year to move to a new team.

It’s also interesting to wonder whether Click’s short extension offer is related to an interest in Stearns. The Mets also have shown interest in Stearns. Bob Nightengale of USA Today first reported that Click received an offer to return for 2023.