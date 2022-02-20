Dustin Johnson’s PGA Tour pledge a blow to Super Golf League

Dustin Johnson delivered a big blow to the Saudi-backed golf league looking to compete with the PGA Tour.

Johnson, the former No. 1-ranked golfer in the world, pledged his commitment to the PGA Tour on Sunday.

“Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf. I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest. I am fully-committed to the PGA Tour,” Johnson said in a statement released by the PGA Tour. “I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. While there will always be areas where our TOUR can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour.”

The Super Golf League, for which Greg Norman is the figurehead, has been trying to lure PGA Tour stars with massive offers. Phil Mickelson is among the golfers flirting with the Saudi-financed competitor, hoping it ultimately leads to changes on the PGA Tour, which Mickelson told Alan Shipnuck has used “manipulative, coercive, strong-arm tactics” against players. Mickelson previously ripped the PGA Tour for “obnoxious greed.”

Dustin Johnson plays a shot during the first round of the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 17, 2022. Getty Images

Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Collin Morikawa are among those who have said they’re not interested in the Super Golf League.

Johnson, 37, missed the cut at this weekend’s Genesis Invitational at Riviera.