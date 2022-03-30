Dustin Johnson’s brother Austin, wife have ‘Masters mindset’

Austin Johnson and wife Samantha Maddox spend time together Tuesday ahead of the 2022 Masters Instagram/Samantha Maddox

Austin Johnson and wife Samantha Maddox have got Augusta on their minds.

On Tuesday, the younger brother of golfer Dustin Johnson — who also serves as his caddie — was spotted on the course with Maddox ahead of The Masters next week.

In a video posted to her Instagram Story, Maddox is seen giving Johnson a kiss on the cheek, captioning the clip: “Masters mindset.”

Maddox also posted a solo video of herself from Tuesday’s outing Instagram/Samantha Maddox

Austin Johnson celebrates with brother Dustin Johnson following the golfer’s win at The Masters in November 2020 Getty Images

Johnson and Maddox are hoping to replicate the magic of the 2020 Masters, when the caddie’s big brother won his first-ever green jacket. At the time, Dustin, 37, celebrated with his bride-to-be, Paulina Gretzky, before jetting to St. Barths for even more festivities.

Beyond this year’s Masters tournament, Johnson and Maddox — who have been married since 2018 — are gearing up for Dustin’s upcoming wedding to Gretzky, 33, which is slated to take place at the luxurious Blackberry Farm resort in Tennessee at some point this year.

Maddox recently joined Gretzky for her bachelorette party in St. Barths, sharing photos of the epic bash on social media.

Maddox recently ventured to St. Barths for Paulina Gretzky’s bachelorette party Instagram/Samantha Maddox

“Ps Last D!! The most amazing trip celebrating our queen! Love you,” Maddox posted on Instagram earlier this month.

Maddox has been helping her future sister-in-law with wedding prep, even venturing to New York with Gretzky this month.

Should the Johnson brothers be celebrating at Augusta next week, perhaps this beloved golf crew will make a return trip to St. Barths.