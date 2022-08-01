Dustin Johnson kisses Paulina Gretzky after LIV Golf team win

Sealed with a kiss.

Dustin Johnson embraced wife Paulina Gretzky on Sunday during the final day of the LIV Golf Invitational in Bedminster, New Jersey, where his “4 Aces” group finished first in the team scoring.

Johnson, 38, and his team, which is comprised of Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, and Pat Perez, each received $750,000 of the $3 million first-place prize, while Henrik Stenson took home $4 million for his individual win.

Johnson finished nine-under for the tournament, tying for second, individually, with Matthew Wolff.

As the former Masters champ hit the links at Trump National Golf Club, Gretzky — the 33-year-old daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky — watched on with pal Jeremy Cohen and sister-in-law Samantha Maddox, who is married to Johnson’s brother, caddie Austin Johnson.

Leading up to this weekend’s tournament, newlyweds Johnson and Gretzky — who tied the knot in April after getting engaged in 2013 — stepped out for the LIV Golf welcome party in Manhattan, where they mingled with fellow attendees, including former President Donald Trump.

Johnson resigned from the PGA Tour earlier this summer to join LIV, the controversial league that’s being funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund. He reportedly received around $125 million to jump to LIV.

“I chose what’s best for me and my family,” said Johnson, who shares sons Tatum, 7, and River, 5, with Gretzky.

LIV’s Bedminster event marked the league’s third event and second on US soil. The first American series took place in Portland — and like the one in New Jersey, was met with protests by the family members and survivors of the Sept. 11 attacks.

The tournament will head to Boston for Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-4, before traveling to Chicago two weeks later.