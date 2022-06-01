Dustin Johnson faces backlash after committing to PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson might want to stay off social media.

Golf Twitter has erupted with memes roasting Johnson after the former world No. 1 was named the headliner Tuesday for the first of eight LIV Golf Invitational Series events.

Johnson’s participation in the Saudi-backed league, which is fronted by Greg Norman, came as a shock to fans — partially because Johnson said in February he was “fully committed” to the PGA Tour amid rumors he was being pursued by the rival league.

The opening event held next week at the Centurion Club in London has a purse of $25 million, with $20 million paid to the individual portion of the event and $4 million going to the winning group.

In a statement through the PGA Tour Communication’s Twitter account in February, Johnson “put speculation to rest” that he was joining the SGL.

Dustin Johnson reacts at the 2022 Masters AP

“Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour, much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf. I feel it is now time to put such speculation to rest,” the statement read.

“I am fully committed to the PGA Tour. I am grateful for the opportunity to play on the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. While there will always be areas where our Tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour.”

Phil Mickelson was not listed in the 42-man field for the initial event. There are six spots open, though, so Mickelson joining remains a possibility. Before Johnson was named to the field, Mickelson had been the face of the controversy.

Mickelson told golf writer Alan Shipnuck that the Saudis were “scary motherf–kers” but he considered working with the SGL in order to “reshape how the PGA Tour operates.” He has since been exile, missing the Masters and the chance to defend his title at last month’s PGA Championship.

The PGA Tour has threatened potential suspensions and banishment for players who joined the LIV Tour.

“Listen if this all leads to a lawsuit that means Dustin Johnson and (likely) Phil Mickelson will have to be under oath and holy cow sign me the hell up for that,” Joel Beall, a senior writer at Golf Digest tweeted.

Dustin Johnson is under fire for playing in the Saudi-backed tour. REUTERS

On Wednesday, RBC (Royal Bank of Canada), one of Johnson’s more notable sponsors, released a statement that appeared to hint they were cutting ties with the 2020 Masters champion.

“RBC is a proud partner of the PGA Tour. Our partnership is anchored with two world-class golf tournaments—the RBC Heritage and the RBC Canadian Open,” the statement read. “The PGA Tour has been clear about its intentions in accordance with its tournament regulations should a golfer choose to play in a tournament outside the tour, including the LIV Golf Invitational Series.

“We were recently made aware that Dustin Johnson made the decision to play the LIV Golf Invitational Series opener. DJ has been a valued RBC team member since 2018. While we are extremely disappointed in his decision, we wish him well.”

Johnson, a 24-time PGA Tour winner, competed in February at the Saudi International, where he said that the rival league’s team component “is a really good concept,” adding, “I think it makes it a little more interesting for the fans and for the players.”

When asked if he would take part in the new league, Johnson said, “We’ll see.”