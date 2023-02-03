Duke’s Kara Lawson believes men’s ball used in first half against FSU

No. 16 Duke women’s basketball head coach Kara Lawson claimed a men’s ball was used in the first half of the Florida State-Blue Devils game last Sunday.

According to Lawson on Thursday, players were complaining about the ball’s size during Duke’s 70-57 loss against Florida State earlier in the week. The ACC countered Lawson’s claim, saying there was no evidence found a men’s ball was used.

“It’s a complete failure,” Lawson said. “And you can figure out who the people I’m talking about that failed the sport and our players and both teams… This would never happen in a men’s game. It’s embarrassing for our sport.”

The men’s college basketball weighs 29.5 ounces, one more than in women’s college basketball.

Lawson said the ball was switched in the second half after the complaints. Duke went just 7-for-34 from the field in the first half while Florida State went 10-for-30.

Lawson had hopes of appealing the game, but the ACC denied her request.

“Florida State beat us,” she said. “But I can’t say if we’d have played with a women’s ball in the first half and the second half that we would have won. But they can’t say that, either.”





Lawson claimed the wrong type of ball was used during Duke’s game against Florida State. AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

Duke, who is ranked first in the ACC with a 19-3 record, was able to get back on track in a win against Pittsburgh.