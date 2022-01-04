The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (11-1, 0-0 ACC) are heavily favored (by 17.5 points) to continue a 10-game home win streak when they host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-6, 0-0 ACC) on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at 9:00 PM ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 141.5.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.