Duke assistant Chris Carrawell on why he snubbed Hubert Davis

It wasn’t just the devastating loss to North Carolina that left a sour taste in many Duke fans’ mouths on Saturday.

After blowing off Tar Heel head coach Hubert Davis by refusing to shake his hand following the game, Blue Devils assistant Chris Carrawell is explaining his rationale for the contentious action.

The former Duke player from 1996-2000 claimed that he was only retaliating a previous snub. According to Carrawell, Davis “did not shake our hands before the game,” per a text to the Raleigh News & Observer.

Davis extended his hand to Carrawell following the matchup, to which he refused to shake. Davis said to reporters after the game that he did not understand why Carrawell reacted that way.

“I don’t know what that’s about,” he said. “I didn’t play against him. I don’t know him personally.”

While Davis was not on the court for the traditional pregame handshakes, according to reporting from the News & Observer, he did shake hands with Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski prior to the game.

Davis, who played for the Blue Devils between 1988-92, joined the coaching staff in 2012, six years before Carrawell would rejoin his alma mater.

Saturday’s contest was Krzyzewski’s final home game at Cameron Indoor before his retirement after 42 seasons at the helm. It was fitting that the Research Triangle rivalry would face up for Krzyzewski’s last dance, during which UNC toppled Duke 94-81.

Both the Tar Hells and the Blue Devils will face their first opponents in the ACC Tournament on Thursday.

After the postseason, Duke assistant Jon Scheyer will succeed Coach K, despite recent drama over his promotion process.