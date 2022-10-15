Ducks’ Ryan Strome set for ‘weird’ MSG return to face Rangers

When Ryan Strome left New York for Southern California this summer, he didn’t have a home to sell. He and his family had been renting, so they made sure the new tenant was a familiar one, handing off the keys to Adam Fox.

To the end, that was Strome’s tenure as a Ranger. He was a part of the leadership group. He battled through injuries, even when it was not financially advisable to do so as a pending free agent in Game 6 of the conference finals last season. He looked out for his teammates.

The Rangers ultimately could not keep Strome due to their cap crunch over the summer, replacing him with free agent signing Vincent Trocheck. That is why, despite Strome saying on breakup day that his heart was in New York, he will walk out of the visitor’s tunnel on Monday night at Madison Square Garden with the Anaheim Ducks.

“It’ll probably be weird,” Strome said following Anaheim’s practice on Friday afternoon at the Prudential Center, “but not emotional.”

Ryan Strome is now a member of the Ducks. AP

Strome helped shepherd the Rangers through their rebuild, which officially began with The Letter, six months before he was acquired in a trade that sent Ryan Spooner to Edmonton. Between Broadway and Long Island, where he was drafted and spent the first four seasons of his career, Strome has grown up in New York. But it is the Rangers with whom he will be most remembered, because it was the team grew up with him.

“I think for me it was just where we were to where we got to,” Strome said. “I was there a little bit after The Letter went out, they started tearing down a little bit. Saw so much change, but I think the core group of us just kinda being there and kinda pulling ourselves out of the basement a little bit was a great feeling.

“We put a lot of work into, not only on the ice but off the ice and making it a good environment and a good culture and a good dressing room dynamic. And I think to see that come to fruition last year, we feel a little bit short, but to see the hard work pay off a little bit and kinda take that next step was a really good feeling. That’s probably the thing I’ll remember most.”

Strome’s contributions as Artemi Panarin’s sidekick, scoring 54 points last season as a part of the second line, will not soon be forgotten by Rangers fans. Last season’s run to the conference finals was a culmination of three seasons of work, at least for Strome, who will not be around to see if the Rangers take the next steps this season. He said he did not speak to the Rangers over the summer. Strome declined an offer from the Blueshirts earlier in the year according to The Post’s Larry Brooks.

Ryan Strome during his times with the Rangers. Robert Sabo

“For me and my family, this is a great option,” he said. “We have a great little home down in California near the beach and it’s a good living. Great group of guys here, we got a really good thing here, I think.”

Already, he has made an impact with the Ducks, notching a goal and two assists in a 5-4 comeback victory over the Kraken on opening night in Anaheim. Head coach Dallas Eakins said that after captain Ryan Getzlaf retired at the end of last season, Strome has helped fill the void.

“He’s brought some leadership,” Eakins said. “He brings a real sense of calm. He brings a right-handed centerman that we desperately need in certain situations. And he brings some offense.”

And on a growing team that features rising stars in Trevor Zegras, Mason McTavish and Jamie Drysdale, Strome sees the chance to replicate what he did with the Rangers.

“A lot of the things that I mentioned in the Rangers a couple years ago, we kinda have here,” he said. “We’ve got a lot of good young guys, there’s a couple good veterans, there’s a great goalie [John Gibson]. There’s a lot of pieces that you can’t really just grow on trees. … Some of the same things we preached with the Rangers and we’ll see what happens.”