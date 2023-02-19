‘Drive to Survive’ producer talks Daniel Ricciardo departure

The producer behind Netflix’s Formula 1 series “Drive to Survive” revealed who he believes will “replace” Daniel Ricciardo as the show’s unspoken main character.

The Australian sportsman, 33, was dropped by McLaren Racing last year and failed to secure a seat on the 2023 F1 grid, making it unlikely he’ll appear in the upcoming sixth season.

“Without Daniel I think there probably wouldn’t have been a Drive to Survive,” Paul Martin told The Post.

“He was the first driver that we talked to about it, the first driver that invited us to his home in Australia. I felt very emotional with him leaving.”

The Box to Box Films co-founder believes French driver Pierre Gasly, 27, who will line up for Alpine this season, could “fill the gap” left by Ricciardo.

“For me, Gasly has always been in that role as well. The show’s been on this amazing journey with Pierre and I feel quite emotionally attached to him,” Martin explained.

Ricciardo couldn’t find a seat on the 2023 grid after being dropped by McLaren. Getty Images

“We’ve seen him go through some incredible lows: the season where he was demoted [from Red Bull Racing} and Anthoine [Hubert] died. So to see him finally get a chance again in a competitive car is going to be great.

“He’s grown on screen as a driver and as a person, so I think he’ll be someone who will really fill the gap that Daniel leaves.”

Perth-born Ricciardo, who was named the Red Bull reserve driver for 2023 has long been a fan favorite, but he catapulted to international stardom after his natural charisma made him the obvious focus for “Drive to Survive” producers.





Paul Martin said young Frenchman Pierre Gasly was another key character in “Drive to Survive.” AP

“I’m Daniel Ricciardo and I’m a car mechanic,” he joked in the first episode.

The eight time race winner, who counts Dax Shepard and Bills quarterback Josh Allen as close pals, quickly became renowned for his one liners.

“Netflix are a real bunch of c—ts aren’t they,” he said in season two, and later added, “I’m the epitome of human high performance.”

F1 itself has also skyrocketed in popularity since the docuseries premiered in 2019, and Martin compared the sport to classic daytime dramas.

Gasly, a one-time race winner, will drive for Alpine in 2023. Aurore Marechal/ABACA/INSTARimages.com

“It is a soap opera: characters get killed off, they come back, new characters come on,” Martin said.

He even likened Ricciardo’s departure from F1 to the iconic “Dallas” shower scene, in which Bobby Ewing came back from the dead.

“I’m a big fan of the old ’80s soap operas so it feels a bit like Bobby Ewing. I wouldn’t be surprised to see Daniel pop up in the shower at some point this year,” Martin laughed.





Ricciardo has re-joined Red Bull Racing as the team’s reserve drive. AP

“He’s such a character … if a few teams start to go wrong and it doesn’t feel like their drivers aren’t working out, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Daniel back in a seat.”

“Drive to Survive” season five premieres on Netflix on Feb. 24.