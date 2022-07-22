DRF Bets Saratoga Promo Code: Grab $200 Deposit Bonus

Commercial content. 21+.



Saratoga Races: The Preview

After a fantastic opening week at Saratoga, the weekend arrives with the G! Coaching Cub American Oaks as the pick of the bunch.

Secret Oath and Nest, the top-two finishers from the Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks on May 6 at Churchill Downs, will square off once more in Saturday’s Grade 1, $500,000 Coaching Club American Oaks for 3-year-old fillies going nine furlongs at Saratoga Race Course.

This year’s running marks only the third time in the past 25 years where the first and second place finishers of the Kentucky Oaks have met again in the CCA Oaks. In the 2017 renewal, Abel Tasman built off her Kentucky Oaks conquest with a head score over Elate, while Oaks runner-up Daddys Lil Darling ran a non-threatening fifth.

Joining Secret Oath and Nest is fellow Kentucky Oaks alumna Nostalgic, who will search for her first Grade 1 win for Hall of Famer Bill Mott. By Medaglia d’Oro, who sired 2016 CCA Oaks winner Songbird, Nostalgic enters off a troubled tenth in the Kentucky Oaks four weeks following a rail-riding victory in the Grade 3 Gazelle at Aqueduct.

Week 2

(July 20) Wednesday – GI A. P. Smithwick Memorial (Steeplechase) and Suzie O’Cain

Thursday – Rick Violette

Friday – GIII Lake George

Saturday – GIII Caress and GI Coaching Club American Oaks

Sunday – GII Shuvee

