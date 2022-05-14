Drew Smith’s first off night sinks Mets in loss to Mariners

Drew Smith had been a bright spot in the Mets bullpen through the first month of the season, piling up 13 ¹/₃ straight scoreless innings to begin the year.

That streak ended Friday night when Smith briefly lost the strike zone and with it, the game.

Smith’s first off night of the season spoiled another strong outing from Max Scherzer as the Mets fell to the Mariners, 2-1, at Citi Field.

After Scherzer gave up just one run over seven innings, locked into a 1-1 duel with Mariners lefty Marco Gonzales, Smith entered for the eighth. He started the inning with an 0-2 count to pinch-hitter Abraham Toro before his command vanished. He threw nine straight balls, walking a pair of runners. The walks came back to hurt him when Ty France sliced a single up the open first-base line to score Toro from second for a 2-1 Mariners lead.

Drew Smith reacts after giving up the game-winning run in the eighth inning. USA TODAY Sports

“It was just one of those nights,” said Smith, who had walked six batters in 12 games before Friday. “As a reliever, you pitch hopefully 60-70 times a year, and you’re not going to have your best command every night.

“Hopefully, just bounce back next time and start a new [streak].”

Smith rebounded by striking out the next two batters and getting a pop-up to strand a pair of runners. But with the Mets (22-12) struggling to scratch across runs on the night, Smith’s first earned run of the season proved costly.

“He spoiled us with a real high level of pitching,” manager Buck Showalter said. “I can’t really be picky with him. Certainly, he’s shown us better, but it’s hard to do what he’s done.”

Pete Alonso nearly tied the game in the bottom of the eighth, crushing a fly ball that sounded and looked like a home run off the bat. But the 383-foot blast came up short on a damp and foggy night and Julio Rodriguez caught it on the warning track in center field. That left Alonso with his hands on his head in disbelief between first and second base.

Ty France rips a go-ahead RBI single in the eighth inning. AP

“Whether it’s the ball or bad conditions, it is what it is,” Alonso said. “Tagged it pretty good on contact. It felt excellent.”

The Mets had jumped on of the Mariners (15-18) in the first inning against Gonzales. Brandon Nimmo led off with an infield single before Starling Marte drilled a double down the third-base line. Francisco Lindor then blooped a sacrifice fly to center field that Rodriguez made a diving grab on, allowing Nimmo to score for a 1-0 lead.

Scherzer allowed his first baserunner with one out in the fourth inning, when he hit France with a fastball. Three pitches later, he allowed his first hit on a single pulled to right field by J.P. Crawford that put runners on the corners.

Max Scherzer pitches Friday during the Mets’ loss to the Mariners. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Then, after Scherzer got within a strike of escaping the jam, Jesse Winker roped a single to right-center field to score France and tie the game 1-1.

Scherzer went back on cruise control until the seventh inning, when an infield single and a pair of walks loaded the bases with one out. But he got Steven Souza Jr. to hit a sharp grounder to third base, and Eduardo Escobar started a strong 5-4-3 double play to get out of the inning.

“We win as a team, I can only put myself in a position to help the team win,” Scherzer said. “So when they go out there and make big plays, I’m just as pumped for them as I am for myself.”

The Mets started a two-out rally in the bottom of the inning when Tomas Nido drew his first walk of the season and Nimmo blooped a double to center field that hit off the glove of a sliding Rodriguez.

But former Met Paul Sewald entered in relief of Gonzales and struck out Marte on a full count to end the threat.