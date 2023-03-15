Drew Smith strong spring continues for Mets

Here are some nuggets from Mets’ spring training on Wednesday:

Smith Sharp

Drew Smith fired a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Mets’ 4-1 exhibition loss to the Cardinals in Port St. Lucie.

The right-hander has appeared in four games this spring and pitched to a 2.25 ERA with five strikeouts in four innings.





Drew Smith had a himself a scoreless ninth on Wednesday. Corey Sipkin for NY Post

Anemic Righties

Tommy Pham and Darin Ruf, the team’s two right-handed bat options off the bench, went a combined 0-for-5 in the loss.

Pham is batting .133 this spring and Ruf is hitting .143.

Caught My Eye

Brett Baty’s sliding catch in foul territory behind third base was a highlight-reel play, but the rookie unloaded a wild throw to home plate in an attempt to nail Andrew Kninzer, who had tagged up.

The wild throw allowed Kramer Robertson to advance on the bases.

Thursday’s Schedule

Kodai Senga is scheduled to face the Nationals at 6:05 p.m. in West Palm Beach, Fla.