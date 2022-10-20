Drew Smith offers ‘extra $100’ if Edwin Diaz re-signs with Mets

Mets pitcher Drew Smith is doing his part to keep Edwin Diaz in the Mets bullpen.

On Thursday, Smith took to Instagram to try to sway Diaz — who’s about to become a free agent — to re-sign with the Mets.

“I’ll give you an extra 100 dollars if you sign back with us,” Smith wrote in the comments of a post by Diaz thanking fans after the Mets were eliminated from the postseason.

Other fans in the comments also joined the recruiting campaign, offering to “chip in” for Diaz to remain with the Mets.

In a separate comment, Smith wrote, “@sugardiaz39 look at all the extra money we’ve collected for you on top of the pile Steve [Cohen] will offer.”

Diaz replied with crying-laughing emojis, writing, “@drewsmith love you brother.”

In his post, Diaz included a collage of photos throughout the season, calling it his “most memorable” campaign yet.

“Thanks for a great season – my most memorable one yet! I wish the season would’ve ended differently, but glad we got to play in front of the best fans in the world all season long!!!!” Diaz wrote in his caption.

The Mets were eliminated from the postseason after a 6-0 loss to Padres in Game 3 of their wild-card series earlier this month.

Mets relief pitcher Edwin Diaz throws in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Queens, N.Y. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

Mets relief pitcher Drew Smith throws in Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series against the San Diego Padres, Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022, in Queens, N.Y. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

The 28-year-old All-Star closer — who earned $10.2 million this season — could become the highest-paid reliever in baseball following a Cy Young-caliber season. Diaz boasted a 1.32 ERA, while accumulating 32 saves this season in Queens and his Timmy Trumpet entrance music became a Citi Field staple.

“I hope the team comes quick to me to talk,” Diaz said after the Mets season ended.

The Mets can avoid a bidding war if they strike before Diaz reaches free agency after the World Series, however, the pitcher will also need to be a willing participant in discussions.