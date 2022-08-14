Drew Rasmussen loses perfect game in 9th as Rays beat Orioles

We’ll have to wait at least a little longer to see another perfect game at the big-league level.

Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen didn’t allow a baserunner through eight innings before giving up a lead-off double in the ninth inning to the Orioles’ Jorge Mateo on Sunday at Tropicana Field.

Mateo moved to third on a Terrin Vavra groundout to second and came around to score on a wild pitch that would’ve punched out Brett Phillips, but he advanced to first on the dropped third strike.

That was Rasmussen’s last batter, but he got a standing ovation as he was pulled from the game. He allowed one hit and one earned run while striking out seven in 8 1/3 innings. The 27-year-old right-hander was notably efficient, throwing just 87 pitches, 62 of which were strikes.

Drew Rasmussen of the Rays pitching on Sunday against the Orioles. USA TODAY Sports

The Rays held on to beat the Orioles, 4-1, as Rasmussen improved to 7-4 on the season and lowered his ERA to 2.80.

The Rays’ win in the rubber match against the Orioles comes a day after the benches cleared in another Tampa win over Baltimore as the AL East foes fight for a wild-card spot.

The last perfect game in MLB came on Aug. 15, 2012, when Mariners pitcher Felix Hernandez was perfect against the Rays in Seattle.

Matt Garza remains the only Rays pitcher ever to throw a no-hitter.