Drew Brees pumps up LSU baseball team with pregame speech

Drew Brees has been out of football for a year, but he can still command a huddle. Even one on a baseball field.

The LSU baseball team brought in Brees to give a pregame talk on Sunday ahead of its game against Georgia, and the former Saints quarterback delivered.

“I know the brand of baseball we play here, I know the reputation this place has, I know the expectations each and every year, all right?” Brees said in a video released by the team’s Twitter account. “So continue to take one step forward, find a way to get back to the College World Series and win a damn championship, OK? That’s why you came here. And you got a bunch of young kids like my three boys here that are gonna watch your every move today.

“And you’re setting the example. You’re setting it high. So do that each and every day, man, but most importantly play for each other, all right. The best teams I was ever a part of, the guys cared about each other the most. That’s the type of atmosphere we have to create here on this team as we set the journey moving forward.”

Brees proceeded to do a repeat-after-me chant he said came from the Saints, ending with the team getting hyped up around him.

Though his broadcasting future remains uncertain, with the potential for a move to Fox Sports from NBC, Brees could always go to motivational speaking if he gets tired of being on TV.

As for the Tigers, they’re trying to get back to Omaha for the first time since 2017 — which counts for a long drought at a program that’s second all-time with six national titles.

If they do make it back to the sport’s biggest stage, maybe they can have Brees back to speak to them again.