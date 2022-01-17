Drew Brees’ fumble and a wild weekend of NFL broadcasting

Sign up here to get Andrew Marchand’s Sports Clicker delivered to your inbox each Monday morning.

It was “Super Wild Card Weekend” so we have a super review in a “Super SportsClicker” newsletter, explaining what we saw and what it means. Here we go:

1. Drew Brees may have made Troy Aikman some money on Saturday calling the Bengals-Raiders game.

While Fox is expected to make a strong offer to retain Aikman — think $12 million-$13 million range — it will not get into a bidding war with Amazon. Before Saturday, there had been a feeling that Aikman and Brees could potentially split the Amazon games. This would allow Aikman to keep doing the biggest games at Fox, while also continuing to do some Thursday nights on Amazon.