Dream matches for a joint WWE-AEW show, how they play out

The Post’s Joseph Staszewski brings you around the world of professional wrestling every Tuesday in his weekly column, the Post Match Angle.

With us a few weeks removed from “Forbidden Door” and AEW president Tony Khan recently saying he is open to a joint show with WWE, we here at The Post Match Angle decided to put together a fantasy card for the event, which would take place at AT&T Stadium. The matches were compiled as if both rosters were completely healthy with 12 bouts on the main card and three on the preshow so the event can run for no more than five total hours.

Pre-Show

Orange Cassidy over Happy Corbin

Cassidy’s aloof nature will annoy the heck out of Corbin, who will try to push and embarrass the AEW star in the lead-up. Orange wins in a fun match to get things started right.

Theory over Jungle Boy

WWE will want to keep Theory looking strong and he can mock Jungle Boy’s Tarzan gimmick in the buildup. Jungle Boy will push Theory — who will use a shortcut to get the win — to his limit but not get his hand raised.

Sting, Darby Allin, Matt Hardy, Eddie Kingston over Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Sheamus, Omos

Yes, this is the get-guys-on-the-card match, but Kingston, Hardy, Owens and Zayn will carry this on the mic. Sting and Darby take out Owens and Zayn with a Scorpion Death Drop and Coffin Drop to get the win.

Main Card

Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch over Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho

Rosa will say there is no one who can beat her for her AEW women’s championship, but it will turn into a tag match once Soho, Morgan and Lynch answer the call. Fans will get a kick out of seeing the former Riott Squad members on opposite sides here. Morgan will pin Soho for the win because it will keep her push going and not make Rosa take the fall.

Liv Morgan WWE

Gunther over Wardlow and Bobby Lashley

The Intercontinental champion, the TNT champion and United States champion all clash in a super-athletic hoss fight. Gunther pins Wardlow to set up a singles match between the two in the future.

The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods) over Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, Pentagon)

This match has five stars written all over it. Big E with a Big Ending to PAC to finish a wild one.

Sasha Banks over Bayley, Toni Storm, Athena, Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, Natalya (Casino Ladder Match)

Banks, who has still been off TV at this point, is the Joker and returns as Mercedes Varnado so you don’t know what company she is with. The winner gets a title match for any women’s belt in either company. She will cash it in on either Jade Cargill or Bianca Belair depending on where she signs.

Cody Rhodes and Dustin Rhodes over MJF and The Miz

Here is the curveball match. MJF and Miz act like they are going to fight, but then hug and start bashing Cody Rhodes in the buildup. Dustin comes out to save his brother and we are off to maybe one last heartwarming story for the Rhodes brothers.

Bianca Belair over Jade Cargill by DQ

This is pretty much a dream match between two of the most powerful, charismatic and physically gifted women in the industry, not to mention the representation it will provide. Cargill’s first real loss needs to happen in AEW, but her inability to put away Belair will frustrate her enough to get disqualified via a weapon. It will set up the story for a future last woman standing match.

Jon Moxley AEW

Jon Moxley over Seth Rollins (No Holds Barred)

The former Shield members will choose violence. Rollins has done nothing but lose on pay-per-view so he should have no problem putting Moxley over here in a bloody match that more fits the AEW star’s style.

The Usos over The Young Bucks, FTR

You could easily make this simply the Usos vs. The Young Bucks but we have a plan for that. Instead, FTR pushes their way into the match. The Usos hit the 1D on FTR for the win, leaving them to still have to beat the Bucks to prove they are the absolute best.

Ronda Rousey over Britt Baker (Submission Match)

The Lockjaw vs. The Arm Bar. Rousey, with Shayna Baszler eventually joining her corner to fend off all the outside shenanigans from Rebel and Jamie Hayter, will make Baker tap. When it’s over, former enemies Paige VanZant and Tay Conti attack Rousey and Baszler to set up a future tag match.

John Cena WWE

CM Punk over John Cena (AEW world championship)

Because why not? This could be the last chance we get to see this and Punk will get the win with Cena’s shoulder coming up ever so slightly at the end. It gives the full-time wrestler in Punk the victory but leaves the door open if they want to run it back.

Team AEW: Chris Jericho, Christian Cage, Sammy Guevara, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole over Team WWE: Edge, Randy Orton, Riddle, A.J. Styles, Drew McIntyre (Traditional Survivor Series Match)

The WWE crew will try to recruit Adam Cole over to their side. When it fails, they add in a a returning Orton, but Cole’s allegiance will be the story. It comes down to Cole and Styles. A dazed Styles is on his knees in the middle of the ring pleading with Cole with a Bullet Club “Too-Sweet” sign up. Cole hesitates but delivers The Boom finisher to get the win.

Roman Reigns over Kenny Omega (WWE Undisputed Universal championship)

This is the match everyone wants to see, right? Omega answers the call when Reigns asks for the best of AEW to challenge him. These two put on a five-star classic, but the Usos help Reigns, who doesn’t take the One-Winged Angel, to get the win. The Young Bucks confront the Usos after to set up a trios match at next year’s event. Omega and Reigns will finish their business in a “three stages of hell match” at some point after and the Usos and Young Bucks eventually get their clash, too.

Roman Reigns and Kenny Omega WWE and AEW

Sick Joke

COVID-19 is not a joke, and WWE tastelessly chose to make it one.

WWE had Sheamus go out on “Friday Night SmackDown” last week for his advertised, No. 1 contender’s main event against Drew McIntyre and use the virus that has led to the death of more than six million people worldwide as a storyline way for him to weasel out of the match.

Before the clash, Sheamus started a promo and then began to cough and said, “I hope I don’t have a case of the old COVID and rules state I can’t compete until I get tested.” So not only did WWE have Sheamus make the virus a joke, but also the health and safety protocols in place to keep people safe. This was from a company that pretty much on TV ignored a pandemic was going on for much of the first year.

Secondly, and much secondary, Sheamus doing so nixed an advertised main event and instead, we got a squash match between McIntyre and Butch for an absolute dud of an ending to the show instead of finding out who will face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at “Clash of the Castle” in Cardiff on Sept. 3.

The 10 Count

While a good portion of “Monday Night Raw” felt like a re-run, WWE certainly has my interest peaked with Dolph Ziggler returning to attack Theory. In one night, Theory was on screen with Brock Lesnar, Paul Heyman, Miz, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and Ziggler.

Trick Williams was booked as a heel against Wes Lee at the NXT “Great American Bash” and his buddy Carmelo Hayes as a babyface versus Grayson Waller. It was an odd but right call as Hayes might be too good right now to remain a bad guy.

WWE hasn’t been able to make up its mind about what to do with Lacey Evans. She clearly wasn’t working as a babyface and her doing her entrance three times when she wasn’t cheered and then ripping the fans was a great way to pivot off that. Run with it that, please.

Heel Christian Cage has become absolutely must-watch unfiltered television for AEW

Christian Cage AEW

So let me get this straight: Natalya loses to Ronda Rousey at “Money in the Bank,” loses to Ronda Rousey on “SmackDown,” but gets a championship contenders match against SmackDown women’s champion Liv Morgan next week but WWE still announces it will be Morgan vs. Rousey at “SummerSlam?”

Having Ring of Honor world champion Jonathan Gresham turn heel on “Rampage” by joining Tully Blanchard Enterprises feels like a win-win. The group gets legitimized a bit and gives Gresham an excellent promo in Blanchard and heaters with the Gates of Agony tag team.

When the Usos finally lose the Undisputed WWE tag team championships, Roman Reigns should make them take a few Gunther chops just like how the “Ring General” did with Ludwig Kaiser on SmackDown.

The largest G1 Tournament in New Japan Pro-Wrestling history starts this weekend with 28 wrestlers in four blocks of seven. If I’m picking block winners, I’m going Kazuchika Okada, SANADA, Tetsuya Naito and Will Ospreay. A final of Okada-Ospreay with Okada getting his rematch against White at Wrestle Kingdom.

Brock Lesnar is an impressive human being – with some smooth German suplexes and just manhandling Otis. And R-Truth is a natural treasure. More of Ron Killings please.

If you haven’t watched The Undertaker’s “Biography” on A&E, it’s worth the time. Him talking to his mom, Paul Heyman’s contributions and the deep dive into Taker’s pre-WWE career allows it to not feel like a “Last Ride” rehash.

Wrestler of the Week

Wardlow, All Elite Wrestling

The big man finally became TNT champion. Wardlow opened “Dynamite” last week with a dominant victory over Scorpio Sky to earn his first singles title in the company. The confetti and post-match celebration – and it happening Brodie Lee’s hometown of Rochester — made it feel like a big deal.

Wardlow won the TNT championship on “AEW Dynamite.” AEW

Match to Watch

Jay White vs. SANADA, New Japan G1 Climax (New Japan World, July 16, 4 a.m. ET)

If there is any time to subscribe to New Japan World, it is G1 season. And while not the main event, this is the most intriguing match of Night 1. White, the IWGP World Heavyweight champion, has never won the G1 and SANADA, the 2020 runner-up, is likely his biggest obstacle to winning their block. Their only singles match was back in Feb. 2020, won by White. You should be able to grab your morning coffee and give this match a try.

