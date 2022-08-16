Draymond Green’s wedding photos include Steph Curry, LeBron James

Draymond Green’s wedding was one big NBA bash.

The Warriors big man and his longtime love Hazel Renee — both Michigan State University alums — tied the knot on Aug. 14 in front of a star-studded guest list that featured his teammates Steph Curry and Klay Thompson, along with Lakers star LeBron James and many more NBA players.

Jayson Tatum, Moses Moody, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Gary Payton II, and retired NBA players Shaun Livingston and Matt Barnes were all spotted in photos taken at the wedding.

Green, Curry, and James posed for a photo together that showed the group holding up four fingers in reference to their 12 total championships. Curry and Green won their fourth NBA championship after defeating the Boston Celtics in six games in the NBA Finals in June, while James won his fourth in 2020.

Green’s wedding also doubled as a reunion for the Curry family, who posed for a group photo together. Curry and his wife, Ayesha were pictured with his brother Seth and his wife Callie, and their sister Sydel Curry and her husband Damion Lee — who won his first NBA title with the Warriors last season before he signed a one-year deal with Phoenix in July.

Steph and Ayesha Curry at Draymond Green’s wedding. Instagram/Ayesha Curry

James’ super agent Rich Paul was in attendance, as well as James’ business partner Maverick Carter. Hall of Fame Michigan State coach Tom Izzo and his wife Lupe were also pictured at the wedding.

Green’s and Hazel’s guests enjoyed a live performance by hip-hop stars DaBaby and Roddy Rich at the reception — which also featured a cigar and blunt-rolling station with custom strains of cannabis that offered a twist on the bride’s name.