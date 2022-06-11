Draymond Green’s mom can’t believe how bad he’s playing

Draymond Green and his play has become unrecognizable – even to his mom – during this year’s NBA Finals.

The Warriors star has struggled mightily against the Celtics and may have hit rock bottom in Golden State’s Game 4 win in Boston on Friday night to even the series at 1-1. Green, 32, was benched earlier in the fourth quarter and his team went on an 11-3 without him to take control of the game. He is averaging just 4.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.8 assist in the series. Green is shooting an abysmal 23 percent from the field and hasn’t made more than two field goals in any of the four Finals games.

Draymond Green was benched in Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Getty Images (2)

It’s all left Green’s mom, Mary Babers, wondering what happened to the dynamic player we’ve seen earlier in these playoffs and in past Finals.

“Please ppl stop asking me what’s wrong with Dray… I DONT KNOW!” Babers tweeted late Friday night. “Maybe this is a CLONE! Lmbo WHERE IS THE Draymond that helped get us here!! Hmmmm I have never seen this either!”

Green, who has also fouled out in two of the four games, said he wasn’t happy being benched by coach Steve Kerr, but knows he has to live with it in the moment.

“I’m definitely never thrilled coming out of the game with seven minutes to go in the fourth quarter in a must-win game,” Green told reporters. “I’m not going to sit here and act like I was thrilled. I’m a competitor.

“But if that’s what Coach decides, then you roll with it. I had to keep my head in the game and whenever I went back in, try to make some plays. That was just my mindset.”

He has also been the target of some trolling by the Boston crowd, getting a standing ovation after his second foul in Game 4. Green has also had obscenities hurled at him at TD Garden, something this wife Hazel Renee spoke up about on Twitter after Game 3.

“My kids are at the game tonight hearing that mess!” she wrote. “Very DIDGUSTING of you little @celtics fans Just Shameful.”

The Warriors have gotten by for now, but may need so see more of the vintage Green to hang another banner this season.