Draymond Green trolls Rudy Gobert after Timberwolves fight

It seems Rudy Gobert’s words are coming back to haunt him.

Not long after the Timberwolves center threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson on Sunday and was subsequently sent home, Warriors forward Draymond Green appeared to weigh in on the ordeal with a curious phrase.

“Insecurity is always loud…,” Green tweeted.

The message, which has since been viewed over four million times, is the same response the 30-year-old Gobert issued last October, when Green, 33, was involved in a heated practice scuffle with his Golden State teammate, Jordan Poole.

“Insecurity is always loud,” Gobert posted on Twitter on Oct. 7.





Though several months have passed since the incident with Poole, Green clearly has not forgotten about some of the commentary offered by his NBA peers.

Tensions boiled over on the Timberwolves’ bench Sunday during Minnesota’s 113-108 win over the Pelicans.

Gobert, a three-time NBA All-Star, threw a swing at Anderson in the second quarter of the game, with Minnesota players immediately separating the two.

The 29-year-old Anderson allegedly told his teammate to block shots while Gobert urged Anderson to get a rebound, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The verbal spat escalated when Anderson told Gobert to “shut the f–k up, b–ch.”

Gobert apologized on Twitter later in the day.

“Emotions got the best of me today. I should not have reacted the way i did regardless of what was said. I wanna apologize to the fans, the organization and particularly to Kyle, who is someone that I truly love and respect as a teammate,” he tweeted.

Anderson said Sunday that he and Gobert can “move forward” following the melee.





“We want to win games. It is what it is. We’ll keep it in house,” Anderson said, according to ESPN. “I mean, it ain’t the first time someone has swung on me. … I think our tempers just flared. That’s all. It is what it is. We’ll speak about it and move on. We’re grown men.”

Although Minnesota finished eighth the Western Conference, they will be without Jaden McDaniels moving forward, as the 22-year-old forward fractured his right hand after punching a wall in frustration Sunday.

The Timberwolves will face the Lakers on Tuesday in an NBA play-in matchup in Los Angeles.

The winner of Tuesday’s contest will earn the No. 7 seed and face the No. 2 seed Grizzlies in the opening round of the 2023 NBA playoffs.