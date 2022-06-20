Draymond Green trolls Celtics one last time on Father’s Day

Warriors big man Draymond Green is still trolling the Celtics after Golden State won its fourth NBA title in eight years on Thursday in a 103-90 win against Boston.

On Sunday, Green tweeted, “Getting ready for Game 7 tonight… [locked] in!!! Happy Father’s Day.”

If needed, Game 7 of the Warriors-Celtics NBA Finals series was scheduled for Sunday. Green and Co. got the job done in six games at TD Garden last Thursday.

“See y’all next year back at the Warriors Invitational,” the Warriors big man said in an Instagram Live video that was posted by Jordan Poole after Game 6.

Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry celebrate with the NBA Finals MVP trophy Getty Images

The Warriors’ locker room celebration included cigars and flowing Moët & Chandon, the official champagne of the NBA. The Dubs also started a “f–k you Draymond” chant in the locker room, according to several reporters who were at the scene.

The infamous chant was was heard throughout the 2022 NBA Finals on the ABC broadcast — and Green’s wife, Hazel Renee, ripped Boston fans after Game 3 for “chanting obscenities” about her husband in front of their kids.

Draymond Green poses for a photo with his wife Hazel Renee after the Warriors’ Game 6 win Getty Images

Green stayed at the podium, following Game 6 — in which he finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists — to film his first-ever live championship podcast.

On Sunday, Green also quote tweeted a report stating that Celtics coaches were listening to his “The Draymond Green Show” podcast in an effort to gain competitive advantage in the series. Green discussed the series on his podcast after each game.

He tweeted, “appreciate the support,” with a bunch of fire flame emojis.

The Warriors will host their championship parade on Monday in San Francisco.