Draymond Green slams ‘disgusting’ Andrew Wiggins rumors

Draymond Green is “disgusted” over “cringeworthy” rumors about Andrew Wiggins, who has had a prolonged absence from the team.

Green addressed the matter in a fiery rant on his podcast the day after Golden State’s 121-108 victory over the Rockets — which marked Wiggins’ 16th missed game in a row for “personal reasons.”

The four-time NBA champion defended Wiggins while discussing the possibility of being without him and Gary Payton II — who has yet to play this year due to a right adductor injury — during the postseason.

“I want to let you all know about how absolutely ridiculous most of you people are at life,” Green said. “The fact that a rumor about Andrew Wiggins — I don’t know if it’s true. I’m not here to confirm whether it’s true or not. I really don’t care, like it ain’t got nothing to do with me.

“You hear stuff like that and you care for like him and her, like and their children. So I care from that perspective. But whether what y’all said is true or not really has no bearing on my life nor does it have any bearing on your life.





Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins drives to the basket against the Lakers on Feb. 11, 2023 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NBAE via Getty Images

“… The fact that people are so bad at evaluating basketball that you start to run with someone’s personal life, trying to decide why they’re not playing basketball.”

Wiggins hasn’t played since Feb. 13, when he recorded 29 points in a 135-126 win against the Wizards.

On Thursday, Wiggins’ longtime girlfriend, Mychal Johnson — whom he shares two young daughters — spoke out about false rumors online.

“The internet is really a sick place,” Johnson wrote alongside a vomiting emoji.

She also reposted a tweet that read: “Don’t believe everything you read on social media!!!”

In a separate Twitter post on Friday, Johnson wrote: “The farthest thing from the truth. It’s sad y’all even doing this.”





Mychal Johnson Mychal Johnson/Instagram





Mychal Johnson rocks an Andrew Wiggins Warriors jersey in February 2022.

Instagram/Mychal Johnson





Draymond Green on his podcast with The Volume sports on March 21, 2023. YouTube/The Volume

Green continued to rip critics that claim to know the details of Wiggins’ personal life.

“I’m not here whether to say it’s true or false,” the Warriors big man said. “I don’t know — not my business. But point being, it’s not yours either.

“Y’all are so thirsty to know what’s going on in someone’s life that that becomes the thing. You better have some cold hard evidence if you’re going to make that a thing. And quite frankly, I’ve just seen people talking. I’ve seen no evidence of anything… that’s insane. That’s nuts… with no confirmation or nothing.

“Sometimes people disgust me. We live in a disgusting world… Like I said, other it’s true or false, I don’t know if the world will ever know. Quite frankly, I don’t think it matters for the world to know if it is or isn’t… People’s kids have to live with that… It’s cringeworthy… It actually makes me lose more and more hope for humanity.”





Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green of the Warriors celebrate after Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Finals at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. NBAE via Getty Images

Green added that it would be “tough” for the Warriors if they were without Wiggins and Payton come playoffs — calling the dynamic defenders “two of the more athletic guys” on the roster.

“Hopefully we’ll get GP back here sooner and Wiggs, we’ll see,” Green said.

“But if you’re not going to talk facts, stop gossiping… You don’t know what someone is dealing with and then you make them deal with that. What if that’s not what the person is dealing with. Stop it.”





Mychal Johnson with her and Andrew Wiggins’ daughters at a Warriors game in January 2023.

Instagram/Mychal Johnson

Wiggins and Johnson have been dating for nearly a decade after meeting in high school.

The couple shares two young daughters: Amyah, 3, and Alayah, who turns a year old next month.

Wiggins is averaging 17.1 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.2 steals while shooting 47.3 percent from the field in his 37 appearances this season.

The former No. 1 overall pick has been a reliable two-way player in his three seasons with Golden State.

The Warriors and Wiggins later agreed to a four-year, $109 million extension in October following his breakout season that included an All-Star nod.