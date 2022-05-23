Draymond Green rips ref for foul call on Andrew Wiggins dunk

Warriors big man Draymond Green doesn’t appear to be the biggest fan of NBA official Marc Davis.

During Sunday’s 109-100 Game 3 win against the Mavericks, Green ripped Davis for calling an offensive foul on Andrew Wiggins after the forward posterized Luka Doncic in the fourth quarter.

After Warriors coach Steve Kerr challenged the call and it was overturned, Green yelled “you must be stopped, Marc!” at Davis — who, earlier in the game, issued a technical foul on Green after a backcourt violation in the second quarter.

Referee Marc Davis Getty Images

“They tried to take it away!” Wiggins said after the game about the initial foul call on the play.

The Warriors were up by 91-83 late in the fourth quarter when Wiggins eviscerated Doncic at the rim on an assist from Stephen Curry.

Wiggins, a former No. 1 overall pick from the Timberwolves, had been defended by Doncic throughout most of the game.

“I got hit a little bit, but that was impressive,” Doncic said after the game. “I’m not going to lie. I saw the video again and I was like, ‘Oof.’ That was pretty incredible. I wish I had those bunnies.”

Andrew Wiggins posterizes Luka Doncic during Game 3 Getty Images

Warriors guard Klay Thompson said Wiggins “was looking like Dominique Wilkins out there with the dunks he was throwing down.”

Curry called Wiggins’ dunk “unbelievable” and said it was “absolutely” his favorite the forward has ever thrown down.

“You don’t win in the playoffs without guys like Wiggs,” Kerr said. “He’s another guy like Steph who never seems to get tired.”

Wiggins said he was “just feeling the energy” when he flew over Doncic. “The rim was all I saw.”

Wiggins’ young daughter was in the crowd wearing a shirt of her father’s last big dunk, when he posterized his former Minnesota teammate Karl-Anthony Towns last November.

Wiggins finished with 27 points, 11 rebounds and three assists in the Game 3 win, which gave the Warriors a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference Finals series.

The Mavericks host the Warriors for Game 4 on Wednesday.