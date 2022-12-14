Draymond Green has fan kicked out of Warriors-Bucks game

Draymond Green appeared to have heard enough of what one fan was saying on Tuesday night.

The power forward had a fan removed from Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum as the Warriors trailed in the third quarter against the Bucks, pointing him out to officials from the other end of the court.

Other fans questioned security as the attendee in question was removed — and collected high-fives along his way out.

“[He said] some threatening stuff to my life,” Green told reporters after the game. “I was this close to really going back, diving all the way in, but I kinda just went back, told the official. When I told the official what he said, he’s like ‘He gotta get outta here.’ “

The incident called to mind several recent incidents with LeBron James having fans kicked out of games, and Green’s defense of the Lakers star arguing with spectators during a Lakers-Pelicans game in March.

Draymond Green pointed out the offending fan to officials. NBCS Bay Area

The fan left to high-fives and seeming appreciation from other spectators. NBCS Bay Area

“To get booed by your own fans is very distasteful and disgraceful,” Green said on his Volume podcast. “I was shocked to see that… I thought that was pathetic. I thought that was extremely pathetic, and like I said I thought it was extremely distasteful from the fanbase of an organization that has the most championships in the NBA. Let’s not be so like spoiled brats.”

Green is no stranger to crossing the line himself. The Warriors star often finds himself among the NBA leaders in technical fouls and fines, and has had to issue multiple apologies to various league community members this season.

In June, he offered a mea culpa after he said on his podcast that ESPN analyst and former NBA player Kendrick Perkins went “from being enforcer to c–n.” That same month, after winning his fourth title with Golden State in eight seasons, Green told the crowd at the Warriors’ victory parade, “Thank you all, and it’s always f–k everybody else.”

In October, the volatile star was suspended by the Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole in a high-profile practice fight.