Draymond Green ‘broke the code’ with Celtics coment

Draymond Green has never been one to hold back when it comes to sharing his opinion.

But Heat forward Udonis Haslem said Friday night that the Warriors forward “broke the code” when it came to saying Golden State would end up playing the Celtics in the NBA Finals.

Miami staved off elimination on Friday thanks to Jimmy Butler’s 47 points, eight assists and four steals in a 110-103 victory in Boston. Green made the comment on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” postgame show Thursday night after the Warriors defeated the Mavericks in five games in the Western Conference finals.

“Draymond broke the code,” Haslem told Yahoo Sports. “You ain’t supposed to say some s–t like that. That’s disrespectful. He know better than that.”

Shaquille O’Neal pressed Green on the show on who he would like to play in the Finals.

Udonis Haslem NBAE via Getty Images

“I’m going to tell you who I think we’re going to play. We’re going to play Boston,” Green said. “That’s who we’re going to play.”

Haslem, according to Yahoo, said that Green let O’Neal “peer pressure” him into saying “some s–t he ain’t got no business saying.”

“I didn’t sleep much after he said that,” the 41-year-old Haslem said. “That was some bulls–t.”

Other players on Miami also felt that Green’s comments went too far.

“I don’t know what part of the game is that,” P.J. Tucker told Yahoo Sports. “A player picking a team before they’re out. That’s crazy, bro.”

The Heat will host the Celtics in Game 7 on Sunday at 8:30 p.m. with the winner meeting Golden State in the NBA Finals beginning Thursday.