Draymond Green blasts Lakers fans for LeBron James feud

Draymond Green is on LeBron James’ side.

The Warriors forward ripped Lakers fans after James was seen arguing with the crowd during a 123-95 loss to the Pelicans on Sunday night.

“What do you know about basketball other than the ball going in or not? Shut yo ass up,” James told one fan.

LeBron James bickers with Lakers fans Twitter

Green was stunned how the Lakers fan reacted given that James led the team to a championship two seasons ago.

“To get booed by your own fans is very distasteful and disgraceful,” Green said on his Volume podcast. “I was shocked to see that… I thought that was pathetic. I thought that was extremely pathetic, and like I said I thought it was extremely distasteful from the fanbase of an organization that has the most championships in the NBA. Let’s not be so like spoiled brats.”

James and the Lakers have lost six of their past seven games to fall to 27-34 as they currently fight for a place in the play-in tournament just to get into the playoffs. James also raised eyebrows over All-Star weekend by praising Thunder GM Sam Presti and saying he was determined to play with his son, Bronny, once he entered the NBA.

Draymond Green playing for the Warriors on Jan. 5, 2022 Getty Images

“You can 100 percent be spoiled, we all get spoiled by things at times at one point in our life or another, but let’s not be brats,” Green said of Lakers fans. “And that was about as bratty as something I’ve seen, considering that this team just won a championship not even a full two years ago! And now you’re booing? I thought that was utterly ridiculous.”