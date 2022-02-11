Drake places more than $1 million in Super Bowl bets, picks Rams to win

Drake will tune in to Super Bowl 56 on Sunday with lots of money on the line.

The Canadian music artist shared his bets for the championship on Instagram on Thursday night, displaying a screenshot of the odds, stakes and payouts of his wagers. He captioned the post, “all bets are in on the family.”

Drake placed a $600,000 bet on the Rams to win the game that would pay out $906,000, added a $500,000 bet for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to record more than 62.5 receiving yards that would pay out $905,000 and he placed another $500,000 on Beckham to score a touchdown that would pay out more than $1 million. His earnings from the bet could add up to about a $2.3 million total payout.

MORE: Super Bowl commercials 2022: Watch the best ads before Super Bowl 56 here

Drake also added a photo of a pair of gloves, which reportedly belong to Beckham. The duo have kept up a friendship for years, and Beckham even appeared in a music video for the rapper’s hit song “Laugh Now, Cry Later” in 2020.

The Rams are currently favored to win the annual contest on Sunday by four, according to Sports Interaction, with the Los Angeles team’s moneyline at -185 and the over-under at 48.5. The odds for Beckham to score a touchdown are +105, according to Sports Interaction.

Beckham has recorded more than 62.5 receiving yards in two of the Rams’ three playoff games, with 69 yards during the 30-27 win against the Buccaneers and 113 during the 20-17 win against the 49ers.

However, Drake’s support can also come with a downside. Over the past few years supporting various teams, Drake has encountered backlash from fans who claim that his support is a direct cause of a team’s failures.

Before the 2019 College Football Playoff championship game, Alabama’s team Twitter account shared a video of the music sensation wearing a hoodie in support of the Tuscaloosa school. Alabama ended up losing to Clemson 44-16.

While some speculate that the “curse” ended with the Raptors’ championship victory in 2019, as the Toronto native serving as global ambassador for the team, there could be a chance that it will live on.

MORE: Welcome to Joe-hio: How a Joe Burrow-led Super Bowl win would rival LeBron James’ 2016 NBA Finals