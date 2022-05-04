Drake hits on Instagram troll’s wife after NBA playoff debate

Drake shut down an Instagram troll by sliding in his wife’s DMs.

It all started when the rapper commented on an Instagram post by @lethalshooter (née Chris Matthews), an NBA shooting coach. The post included a tweet trolling NBA dads Tee Morant and LaVar Ball.

“Imagine your son makes the league and he’s Ja [Morant] or LaMelo [Ball] or Lonzo [Ball] all you can do is be elated and competitive and over supportive and it’s a right of passage to that the OG’s talk sh-t,” Drake commented on the post. “I know I’mma be this way even if my son is in a rubix cube competition.”

An Instagram troll replied to Drake and took aim at the rapper’s 4-year-old son, Adonis Graham.

“Ya son prolly play with ghost writers,” the man wrote to Drake in the comments section. Drake then replied, “I just followed your girl cause she’s prob miserable and needs some excitement in her life.”

According to screen-grabs from the man’s Instagram story, Drake went on to follow his wife and messaged her, writing, “I’m here for u ma.”

The rapper Drake Getty Images

Instagrammers who identify themselves as Ceddy Bo and Toni Bowden. Instagram/tonibowden.x

Drake reacts to a foul call during Game 3 of the playoff series between the 76ers and Raptors on April 20. AP

The man went on to share more Instagram story posts, laughing at the situation — while bragging about his increase in followers and views thanks to his interaction with Drake.

“Only a n—a that’s very secure in his relationship gonna think this the funniest s–t in the world,” the man wrote. “Her ass ain’t going nowhere.”