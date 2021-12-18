DraftKings Picks Week 15: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football GPP tournaments

Our Week 15 DraftKings lineup will feature a pair of rookie wide receivers on bad teams. However, Nico Collins and Amon-Ra St. Brown are solid bets to outperform their modest price tags. Sure, Collins and St. Brown aren’t “safe” daily fantasy football picks, but we’re building daily fantasy football lineups for GPP contests, so we’re throwing caution to the wind. The savings they provide allow us to include a couple of high-priced DFS studs that we’re excited about this week.

Before we break down our picks, here are the most notable scoring rules for DraftKings contests: Full-point PPR, four-point passing TDs, three-point bonuses for 100 rushing yards, 100 receiving yards, and 300 passing yards.

UPDATE: With the Seahawks-Rams and Washington-Eagles games moved to Tuesday, their players are no longer eligible for Sunday main slate contests.

DraftKings Picks Week 15: NFL DFS lineup for GPP tournaments

Sunday main slate, $50,000 budget

UPDATED QB: Dak Prescott, Cowboys @ Giants. We originally had Jalen Hurts in this spot, but after being forced to pivot, we opted to Prescott. The Cowboys signal-caller has demonstrated as high of a ceiling as any QB in the league, and despite a surprisingly mediocre floor, Prescott has a lot of upside in this favorable matchup.

RB Joe Mixon, Bengals @ Broncos ($7,200). Mixon has hit a rough patch for the Bengals, but he should still be treated as a workhorse, especially in a matchup against the Broncos in which they’ll be favored. He’s been a timid performer of late — 10.4 and 8.8 DK points over his past two — but we’ve seen him go on stretches in which he was a lock for 20-plus. It’s fair to anticipate another performance of that quality.

UPDATED RB: James Robinson, Jaguars vs. Texans. Antonio Gibson was original RB2, but we’re fine pivoting to Robinson. With Urban Meyer gone, the Jags offense should actually be more energized and be more likely to feature its best players. Robinson demonstrated a reliable floor prior to the past two games, and his upside is of a top-five overall RB in a highly favorable matchup like this.

UPDATED WR: Julio Jones, Titans @ Steelers. We originally wanted Van Jefferson here, but Jones is a similar type of a boom-or-bust play. He hasn’t demonstrated much consistency in his first season in Tennessee, but he remains by far the top option in the offense. With the Steelers defense struggling in all aspects, Jones is a good candidate for some big plays and/or red-zone targets.

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions vs. Cardinals ($5,200). St. Brown has enjoyed his two best games as a pro over the past two weeks. He earned 12 targets in each contest and scored his first career touchdown over that span. Even if T.J. Hockenson (hand) returns, St. Brown appears to have established himself as one of Jared Goff’s go-to targets.

WR Nico Collins, Texans @ Jaguars ($3,500). We’re going to roll the dice a bit with Collins here against a floundering Jaguars team. Collins drew 10 targets last week, easily a career-best, and it would make sense for the team to design ways to feature him more prominently in the passing attack opposite Brandin Cooks. Collins was turning heads in camp, and he’ll likely earn an opportunity to do the same in the Texans’ remaining regular-season contests.

TE George Kittle, 49ers vs. Falcons ($7,500). Kittle is on quite the roll right now, and there’s nothing one can say that speaks louder than the 79.7 DK points he’s accumulated across Weeks 13-14. He drew 27 targets over that span, and while teams will adjust, trying to stop or slow a player is different from actually doing so. The Falcons will certainly make an attempt, but they haven’t exactly demonstrated that they’ll be able to have success in that area.

FLEX (RB) Myles Gaskin, Dolphins vs. Jets ($5,600). Gaskin landed on the reserve/COVID list during the Dolphins’ Week 14 bye, but he’s expected to return Sunday. He’s received more consistent workloads in recent weeks and scored more consistently as a result. He racked up 18.6 DK points on 26 touches against the Jets in Week 11, and another strong outing should be in the cards against the league’s 32nd-ranked defense per DVOA.

DEF Texans @ Jaguars ($2,800). Nobody is going to heap praise on the Texans, but the Jaguars are simply an unmitigated disaster. As bad as the Texans are overall, they’ve played better on defense according to various efficiency metrics. We love the near-minimum price tag and like the upside against an abysmal Jags squad.