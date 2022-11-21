DraftKings customers hacked for $300,000 as stock tumbles

Commercial Content 21+



DraftKings Sportsbook was hit with some withdrawal requests this weekend, the Action Network‘s Darren Rovell first reported.

The company said in a statement it believes that the hack compromised around $300,000 in customer funds.

“DraftKings is aware that some customers are experiencing irregular activity with their accounts. We currently believe that the login information of these customers was compromised on other websites and then used to access their DraftKings accounts where they used the same login information,” Paul Liberman, DraftKings’ co-founder and president for global technology and product said in a statement.

It is unclear if they have regained control of these withdrawals and accounts.



Liberman said the sportsbook intends to “make whole any customer that was impacted.”

The pain was felt on the stock market, though, as DraftKings Inc. shares (Symbol: DKNG) dropped over 10 percent before rebounding on Monday. Investors were likely quick to jump ship on the gambling giant thanks to the panic $2 billion mysteriously disappearing from FTX’s accounts had already caused.

DraftKings wasn’t the only one that came under fire from would-be hackers. iGaming Next’s Ryan Butler reported earlier on Monday that FanDuel was also being targeted by hackers.

It is unclear at this time whether those attempts were successful or not, but FanDuel has not confirmed any attempts at accounts. Regardless, keep your accounts secure as hackers attack consumers in a post-FTX world.