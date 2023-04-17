Dr. Pimple Popper commercials driving fans nuts during NBA playoffs

If you thought the Burger King Whopper commercials were infuriating, NBA fans might think Dr. Pimple Popper has them beat for the most annoying commercial of 2023.

Dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee stars in Dr. Pimple Popper, exploding enormous abscesses on streaming platform Discovery+, and several commercials for it were shown during the NBA’s playoff slate on Sunday.

Perhaps NBA fans are not the perfect target audience for the gruesome footage of massive pimple popping, but the advertisements were met with plenty of disgust from anyone the slightest bit squeamish.





Dr. Sandra Lee of Dr. Pimple Popper pictured on the Kelly Clarkson Show NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via

“Please don’t run that Dr. Pimple Popper commercial no more tonight,” ESPN NBA writer Marc J. Spears tweeted.

But don’t expect the Dr. Pimple Popper commercials to stop anytime soon.

Warner Bros. Inc. owns the NBA’s major broadcast partners, TNT and TBS, and merged with Discovery in a massive $43 billion deal.

That includes unlimited advertising rights on Warners’ key networks, and the NBA playoffs will get millions of viewers each night.

The NHL playoffs, which begin Monday night, will also have plenty of games on Turner networks.

The NBA playoffs averaged 3.71 million viewers across TNT, ESPN, ABC and NBA TV during the first two rounds of the 2022 NBA playoffs, per Sports Media Watch.

Those numbers are unlikely to dip this year with a loaded NBA playoff schedule littered with stars throughout.

Get used to bracing yourself whenever Dr. Lee’s face comes on your screen.