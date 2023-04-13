Don’t miss Yankees’ 2023 giveaways: Get tickets, get bobbleheads

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



There’s nothing better than hearing Frank Sinatra belt “New York, New York” after a momentous win at Yankee Stadium.

However, we found something almost as good.

Over the course of the 2023 regular season, Aaron Boone’s New York Yankees are giving away freebies at 19 home games.

Just a few of the giveaways on the calendar include commemorative tickets, caps, hoodies, beach towels and of course, bobbleheads on six (!) different nights.

We’ll be honest, though — our team is most excited about the soon to be collector’s item Derek Jeter bobblehead you can snag for exactly zero dollars on Friday, June 23 when the Bronx Bombers take on the Texas Rangers.

Want to find out what they’re giving away when this year?

Keep reading pinstripes fans — we’ve got everything you need to know and more.

New York Yankees 2023 giveaways

A complete calendar of all Yankees home games, including dates, opponents, links to buy tickets and freebie giveaways, can be found below.

Yankees 2023 home game tickets

Want to go to a game at Yankee Stadium regardless of when the Yankees are going to be gifting fans with giveaways?

You can find the team’s complete 2023 home game schedule here.

We also went ahead and found the cheapest tickets for each contest.

Some are only $5 before fees.

Seriously.

Click here to check out our list of all the best prices on all games this year.

Yankee Stadium seating chart

It’s never easy to remember where the best views in the park are.

That’s where we come in — check out Vivid Seat’s official Yankee Stadium map to find the section that best suits your seating needs.





Vivid Seats

Yankees gear

No Yankees fan is complete without the team’s iconic black and white gear.

If you’re looking to update your Yankees apparel — whether it be jerseys, hats, shirts, sweatshirts or hoodies — we’ve got all your Yankees goods’ needs covered here.

