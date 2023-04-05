Don’t miss the Mets’ 2023 giveaways: Get tickets, get bobbleheads

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



Meet the Mets!

Step right up and greet the Mets!

And, while you’re doing that, you can snag a freebie souvenir or two too.

Over the course of the regular season, Buck Showalter’s New York Mets have 23 huge freebie giveaways for fans that attend home games.

Should you make the trek to Flushing on the right night, you might just snag a Francisco Lindor bobblehead, Pete Alonso neon sunglasses, bucket hats, basketball jerseys or Topps Baseball Cards.

We’ll be honest though — our team is most excited for the Kodai Senga glow-in-the-dark ghost fork ball you can snag for exactly zero extra dollars on Aug. 25.

Want to find out when they’re giving away what this year?

Keep reading — we’ve got everything you need to know and more.

New York Mets 2023 giveaways

A complete calendar of all Mets home games including dates, opponents, links to buy tickets and freebie giveaways can be found below.

Mets 2023 home game tickets

Want to go to a game at Citi Field regardless of when the Mets are going to be gifting fans with giveaways?

You can find the team’s complete 81-game 2023 home game schedule here.

We also went ahead and found the cheapest tickets for each contest.

Some are only $5.

Click here to check out our list of all the best prices on all games this year.

Citi Field seating chart

It’s never easy to remember where the best views in the park are.

That’s where we come in — check out Vivid Seat’s official Citi Field map to find out the section that best suits your seating needs.





Getty Images

Mets gear

No Mets fan is complete without the team’s iconic blue and orange gear.

If you’re looking to update your Mets wardrobe — whether it be jerseys, hats, shirts, sweatshirts or hoodies — we’ve got all your Mets goods’ needs covered here.

Huge concerts at Citi Field in 2023

When the Mets are away, some of the biggest names in music will play.

Here are just four of the biggest artists dropping into Citi Field in 2023.

• Dead and Company with John Mayer

• Pink with Brandi Carlile and Grouplove

• Burna Boy

• Romeo Santos

And don’t forget — Jonas Brothers are playing Yankee Stadium on Aug. 12.

Want to see who else is touring this year? Check out our list of the 52 biggest concert tours in 2023 here.