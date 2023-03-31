Don’t go from ‘Bono to Bozo’

Brian Daboll is the football coaching equivalent of a rock star these days.

It could all change in a New York minute, though.

That was the warning from his boss, Giants owner John Mara.

“We kid him. I mean, right now he’s Bono walking around New York City,” Mara said on Sirius XM NFL Radio this week.

“But I’ve told him, I’ve said, ‘In this business, it doesn’t take long to go from Bono to Bozo. So don’t get your head too big right now.’ But he has been great.”

Daboll took home AP Coach of the Year honors after his first season running Big Blue, leading the Giants to a 9-7-1 record and their first postseason appearance since 2016.

Oh, and a playoff win, the franchise’s first since 2011 — a Wild Card round victory over the Vikings.

As Daboll enters his second season with the Giants, he’s got some new toys to play with: tight end Darren Waller and receivers Parris Campbell and Jamison Crowder on offense, and inside linebacker Bobby Okereke on defense.

The Giants coach already has fresh ideas for his second go-round with quarterback Daniel Jones, the recipient of a four-year, $160 million contract this offseason.

“I’ll give ideas to Mike [Kafka, offensive coordinator] and the offensive staff,” Daboll said Tuesday at the NFL owners’ meetings. “I’ve got a lot of drawings on the board right now.’’

The work is nowhere close to being done — especially if he wants to avoid the slippery slope of going from rock god to clown.





John Mara doesn’t want to see his head coach turn the Giants into a clownshow. Corey Sipkin for NY Post

“What you do one year has no correlation to what you do the next year,’’ Daboll said. “What you do one game has no correlation to what you do the next game. I’m not saying we’re starting at ground zero, because they know our system, there’s a lot of things they know more than they knew last year.

“In terms of where we’re at and the things we got to do, we’ve got a long climb ahead of us.”