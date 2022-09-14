Donovan Mitchell told Jazz not to trade Rudy Gobert: ‘Figure this out’

Donovan Mitchell not only thought he was “very close” to getting traded to the Knicks, he also disputed Jazz CEO Danny Ainge’s assessment that Utah’s core didn’t believe in each other and told Ainge not to deal the team’s superstar center Rudy Gobert.

“I don’t think we didn’t believe [in each other],” Mitchell, now a member of the Cavaliers after getting traded to Cleveland on Sept. 1, told ESPN on Wednesday. “I said at the end of the season, don’t trade [Gobert]. Let’s figure this out, let’s do. And that didn’t happen. For him to say that after six months around the team, I disagree. But you know, at the end of the day, that’s his decision.”

Utah shipped Gobert, a three-time All-Star and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, to the Timberwolves for a bounty of draft picks in a blockbuster deal on July 1, a day after they traded Royce O’Neale to the Nets.

Mitchell then became the next big piece to go as Utah continued its rebuild.

Still, Mitchell seems happy to have landed in Cleveland, at least outwardly.

Donovan Mitchell speaks during a press conference where he was introduced at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on Wednesday. Getty Images

Donovan Mitchell, left, and Rudy Gobert with the Jazz. AP

On Wednesday, the 26-year-old Westchester County native and three-time All-Star took part in his first unofficial workout with his new team, alongside Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.

“We could really build something special,” Mitchell said. “I’m just excited to play with this team, play for this city, play with these guys and just get out there and just compete and win.”