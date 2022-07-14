Donovan Mitchell throwing first pitch at Cyclones game amid Knicks rumors

Donovan Mitchell can be yours, Knicks’ fans — the bobblehead version, that is.

As swirling trade rumors continue to link New York with Utah’s 25-year-old star, Mitchell will throw out the first pitch at Saturday’s Brooklyn Cyclones game. The first 2,000 fans in attendance will also receive a bobblehead of Mitchell donning a Cyclones jersey.

Mitchell’s father, Donovan Sr., is a long-time employee of the Mets’ organization.

Tuesday evening, the Jazz reversed their stance and suddenly expressed a willingness to hold court on offers for the three-time All-Star; in the frenetic time period since, the Knicks have emerged as the “focus destination” for the trade involving the Elmsford, N.Y., native.

Donovan Mitchell is throwing out the first pitch at Saturday’s Cyclones game. Getty Images

Mitchell has averaged 23.9 points and 4.5 assists during his five-year NBA career, all with Utah. He has four years and $134.9 million remaining on his maximum rookie extension, which runs through 2026.

Saturday’s outing will mark another public appearance in New York for Mitchell, who has taken pregame batting practice at numerous Mets games this summer.

Mitchell’s connections with New York are extensive, too, reaching beyond his father’s occupation. He is represented by CAA, the agency formerly directed by current Knicks president Leon Rose. A contingent of the Knicks’ front office, headlined by William Wesley, even sat courtside at a Jazz playoff game in April.