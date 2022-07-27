Donovan Mitchell at Subway Series after Knicks-Jazz trade talks

Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell appears to be loving his summer in New York as the Knicks remain hopeful to land the three-time All-Star.

Mitchell attended Game 1 of the Mets-Yankees Subway Series on Tuesday at Citi Field, where he cheered on his beloved Mets with his younger sister, Jordan Mitchell.

“Let’s goooo!!!!!!!!” Mitchell wrote on his Instagram story over a video at the series opener that showed him and his sister decked out in Mets gear.

A screengrab of Donovan Mitchell’s Instagram story Instagram

Mitchell is a known diehard Mets fan. His father, Donovan Sr., is a senior director with the organization. He grew up around the team, as his father has been with them since 1999. The 25-year-old Westchester native, spends most summers in Greenwich, Conn.

When the Mets topped the Yankees 6-3 in the Subway Series opener, Mitchell took to Twitter to troll Yankees fans — something he previously warned would happen if his team won.

“Yankee fans real quiet rn,” Mitchell tweeted with a bunch of crying-laughing emojis. He previously live-tweeted throughout the game, and gave a shoutout to Mets pitcher Taijuan Walker.

“Yankee fans better hope we don’t win y’all wont hear the end of it #LFGM @Mets,” he tweeted before the game.

Earlier this month, the Knicks and Jazz engaged in trade talks on Mitchell, but both sides reportedly remain far from reaching a deal. New York has up to eight first-round draft picks. Washington, Miami, Toronto, Charlotte, Sacramento and Atlanta have all also expressed interest in Mitchell, according to The Athletic.

Mitchell sounded noncommittal about his future with Utah following a first-round playoff exit against the Mavericks in April. Knicks brass sat courtside for Game 1 of the series, including executive vice president William Wesley. Additionally, Knicks president Leon Rose is one of Mitchell’s former agents.

Last month, Mitchell was spotted grabbing dinner with Knicks guard Immanuel Quickley. He has also spent time at the gym at Summit New York, a new luxury rental building in Midtown East, where NBA stars often hold workouts while on the East Coast.

Mitchell’s current contract with the Jazz is guaranteed for five years at $163 million with an opt-out for 2025.

Donovan Mitchell with the Jazz Getty Images

Utah recently parted ways with head coach Quin Snyder, who resigned in early June, following an eight-year run and a winning record of 372-264. The Jazz introduced their new coach, Will Hardy, earlier this month.