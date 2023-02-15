Donna Kelce cried with sons Travis, Jason after Super Bowl 2023

Donna Kelce dealt with quite possibly the biggest emotional rollercoaster Sunday night when the Chiefs beat the Eagles to win Super Bowl 2023.

The mother of Chiefs star and winner Travis Kelce, as well as Eagles center Jason Kelce, went from celebrating victory with one son to comforting the other after the 38-35 final.

It was a tough task, but one she handled capably in the aftermath at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz., where she watched the game alongside commissioner Roger Goodell and Bills safety Damar Hamlin.

Travis, in full celebratory revelry, caught Donna sneaking up on him and ecstatically shouted “Momma!”

“I’m so happy for you,” Donna said, weeping, while embracing the tight end, who caught six passes for a team-leading 81 yards and the opening score of the night..

“How about this, mom?,” Travis said. “You had the week of your life, I had the year of my life. How ’bout this, huh?”

It was a very different story when it came to consoling Jason, on the wrong side of the scoreboard.

“I love you,” Donna, who sported a Frankensteined Chiefs-Eagles jacket with both her sons’ numbers on the back, told Jason.

“Good job, it was so fun watching you all week,” Jason said, getting choked up. “Go celebrate with Trav.”





Donna Kelce snuck up on son Travis after he won Super Bowl 2023. NFL Films





Donna’s embrace with Jason was a little more somber. NFL Films

Before sharing moments with their mom, the brothers shared a moment of their own, which stayed true to their sibling relationship. Travis admitted that it was a “weird feeling” to beat his brother in the Super Bowl while Jason was a little more frank about what he felt.

“F-k you,” he said. “Congratulations.”