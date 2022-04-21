Don Orsillo says he was uninvited from Jerry Remy tribute

The Boston Red Sox paid tribute Wednesday to their former color commentator, Jerry Remy, but his longtime partner, Don Orsillo, said he was uninvited from the festivities.

“I was offered the opportunity to do a video message for my friend and former partner Jerry Remy for tonight’s ceremony at Fenway Park,” Orsillo tweeted Wednesday evening.

“Sadly, I was notified by Red Sox/NESN that my video would no longer be needed for tonight’s ceremony.”

Don Orsillo said the Red Sox disinvited him from sharing a tribute video to his longtime former broadcasting partner, Jerry Remy. Twitter / Don Orsillo

Jerry Remy was honored Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at Fenway Park Boston Globe via Getty Images

Remy, who also played in MLB for 10 years, died last October at the age of 68 after a lengthy battle with lung cancer.

Orsillo, now the play-by-play caller for the Padres, was controversially dumped by the Red Sox and NESN after the 2015 season after calling their games for 15 years.

Orsillo said Wednesday he had planned to thank the Red Sox for the opportunity to discuss Remy, who was his partner on games for all 15 years, 13 of which were spent battling cancer.

“I never thought you would lose,” Orsillo wanted to say of Remy in the video. “The strongest person I have ever known.”

He planned to conclude the tribute: “Jerry … Thank you is not enough for everything you have done for me in my life and my career. I love you Rem!”

Chad Finn of the Boston Globe, which shares common ownership with the Red Sox, reported the timeline of events and concluded that it “sounds more like a case of miscommunication than an intended slight.”

Jerry Remy seen in the booth with Don Orsillo Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Red Sox apparently invited Orsillo to attend the ceremony in person, but he could not as he was working a Padres game in San Diego. The team presented him with the opportunity to send a video, which he accepted. However, the team’s planning of the ceremony changed, and they did not have any speakers — either in person or by video.

Nonetheless, this was a situation that the Red Sox obviously could have handled with much more grace.