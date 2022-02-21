The Hamden Journal

Don La Greca, Michael Kay co-host, hospitalized with pneumonia

Don La Greca has been hospitalized with pneumonia, his co-hosts on “The Michael Kay Show” announced Monday.

La Greca, 54, had been on the air as of last week, but Monday’s show featured only Michael Kay and Peter Rosenberg.

The New Jersey native also does play-by-play for the Rangers on ESPN 98.7 FM and hosts the station’s pre and postgame shows. He also previously hosted the Jets’ pre and postgame shows for the station.

The show’s Twitter account wished for La Greca to “get well soon” after the announcement.

La Greca has been with “The Michael Kay Show” since 2002.

