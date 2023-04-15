Domingo German checked twice by umps, Twins manager ejected

Domingo German was rolling, and then he was confronted.

German, who struck out six in his first three, perfect innings, was stopped by umpires for a lengthy check coming off the mound following the top of the third in a game against the Twins in The Bronx on Saturday afternoon.

When German made his way back to the mound for the top of the fourth, he was intercepted again before he reached the foul line in what was presumed to be a check for foreign substances.





Domingo German is checked for an illegal substance by the umpires on Saturday. Robert Sabo for NY Post

For several minutes, crew chief James Hoye talked with German, manager Aaron Boone and team interpreter Marlon Abreu before German was allowed to retake the mound.

As German began warming up, Twins manager Rocco Baldelli emerged from the visiting dugout to argue and quickly was tossed by Hoye.





The umpires have a discussion after checked Yankees pitcher Domingo German. Corey Sipkin for the NY POST

The circumstances surrounding the checks and ejection were unclear.

German, 30, was dominant in the early going and had not allowed a baserunner through five innings, in which the righty struck out 10 with the Yankees up 4-0. He finally allowed two hits in the sixth.





Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected from Saturday’s game. AP

The Yankees, who have lost the first two games of the series, got a two-run homer from Kyle Higashioka and a solo blast from Anthony Rizzo.