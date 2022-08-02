Dolphins stripped of draft picks for Tom Brady, Sean Payton tampering

The Miami Dolphins have been stripped of a 2023 first-round draft pick and a third-round selection for 2024 in relation to the “impermissible communications with quarterback Tom Brady in 2019-20,” the league announced Tuesday, while citing two separate occasions.

The Dolphins, who had long been linked to Brady and Sean Payton as part of a possible quarterback-coach package for the organization, also are found to have had “impermissible communications with both Mr. Brady and his agent during and after the 2021 season, while he was under contract with Tampa.” Further, the investigation noted that in January 2022, the team “had impermissible communications with Don Yee, the agent for New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton, about having Mr. Payton serve as Miami’s head coach.”

As a result of the violations, Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has also been suspended through Oct. 17, 2022.

Tom Brady warms up for a game against the Dolphins on Oct. 10, 2021. Getty Images

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross prior to a game against the Browns on Nov. 24, 2019. Diamond Images/Getty Images

“The investigators found tampering violations of unprecedented scope and severity,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “I know of no prior instance of a team violating the prohibition on tampering with both a head coach and star player, to the potential detriment of multiple other clubs, over a period of several years.”