Dolphins reportedly offered Sean Payton $100M in coach pursuit

It seems the Miami Dolphins planned to spare no expense in their pursuit of Sean Payton.

The former New Orleans Saints coach, who was long rumored to join the organization this offseason, would have been offered a $100 million deal over the course of five years, a league source recently told Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel, making Payton one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

In addition to Payton, 58, who left the Saints after the 2021 season, Tom Brady was also reported to be part of the Dolphins’ future plans. The 44-year-old quarterback was expected to join the team as a minority owner with the possibility of playing.

The said plans involving Payton and Brady unraveled in February, however, when former Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a discrimination lawsuit against the team.

Both Payton and Brady have addressed reports involving the Dolphins, with the Super Bowl-winning coach stating in April he was aware “that there was a request put in where the intermediaries talked, and I’m like the rest of you. I heard that story.”

Brady, meanwhile, shed a bit of light on the situation last week at the conclusion of the Buccaneers’ minicamp, where he’s preparing for his 23rd NFL season following a brief retirement.

“I had a lot of conversations with a lot of people, as I have for the last three or four years of my career, about different opportunities when I’m done playing football. I kind of made a decision of what I’d like to do. I’ll get to be in the game of football,” Brady said.

“I think for me, the most important thing is where I’m at now and what I can do for this team. That’s been my commitment to this team and organization.”

As for Payton, he has since been linked to broadcasting opportunities.