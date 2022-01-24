Dolphins player slams Tua Tagovailoa for wasting his career

One Dolphins player isn’t too fond of Tua Tagovailoa.

“He can’t make every throw,” an unnamed prominent member of Miami’s defense told the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. “He’s only going to take us so far. I’m wasting my career here if that’s what we’re doing.”

Tagovailoa, who the Dolphins selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, was the full-time starter this season after the Alabama product split time with journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick in his rookie season.

Tagovailoa, who is 13-8 heading into his third year with the team, missed five games this past season, due to injuries.

Now, it seems as though at least one Miami player believes he’s stunting their growth.

Earlier this month, the Sun-Sentinel reported Tagovailoa and former Dolphins coach Brian Flores had several heated arguments this past season. The report came a day after Miami fired Flores in a surprise move following back-to-back winning seasons.

Tua Tagovailoa in the Dolphins’ game against the Patriots on Jan.9, 2022. Getty Images

Miami finished the 2012-22 season with a 9-8 record. Flores was praised by many after the Dolphins bounced back from a 1-7 start. They missed the playoffs after a loss to the Titans in Week 17.

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross said that the next head coach will have the final say about the quarterback position.

In the new report, one Dolphins player told the Sun-Sentinel that Miami needs a quarterback like Deshaun Watson — who sat out last season with the Texans as he faces allegations of sexual misconduct from 22 women, along with 10 police complaints from women alleging sexual assault.

Tua Tagovailoa before the Dolphins’ Jan. 2, 2022 loss to the Titans. Getty Images

“Watson’s an elite quarterback now,” the player said. “We’re ready to win.”

Last October, the Dolphins and Texans were reportedly nearing a trade that would send Watson to Miami, but a deal fell part. The Texans, who are searching for a new head coach after firing David Culley, said their plan is to trade Watson before the NFL draft.

The Post confirmed a separate report last week that said Flores and Watson are interested in teaming up in 2022.