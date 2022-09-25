Dolphins hold on after ‘butt punt’ as Bills coordinator fumes

The Butt Fumble has a little bit of company.

Late in the Miami Dolphins’ 21-19 win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead punted the ball off of the butt of teammate Trent Sherfield.

Morstead was punting from his own end zone and the ball flew out of back, which led to a safety. The Bills got two points to cut their deficit to 21-19 with 1:32 left in the fourth quarter. These were no minor two points, as the Bills would get the ball back needing just a field goal to potentially win the game.

The Bills got the ball on their own 23 after the post-safety punt with no timeouts. Buffalo drove the ball and had a second-and-10 on Miami’s 43-yard line but an offensive holding call pushed them back to their own 47.

Miami Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead (4) punts the ball off of the backside of wide receiver Trent Sherfield. USA TODAY Sports

With 18 seconds left and no timeouts left, Bills quarterback Josh Allen completed a pass to wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie for 12 yards to the Miami 41-yard line, which would have been a 59-yard field goal from that point.

However, because the Bills had no timeouts they needed to spike the ball to stop the clock, but they could not get the snap off in time. A camera placed in the Bills coaches box caught offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey livid after his offense couldn’t spike the ball. Dorsey slammed his headset and then his tablet our of frustration.

The Dolphins’ victory moved them to 3-0 and they now sit alone atop the AFC East and the AFC as a whole, after the Chiefs fell to the Colts on Sunday.